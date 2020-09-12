$51.7B for health budget -$11B for GPH, AIDS programme to be revived

A total of $51.7 billion, representing 15% of the 2020 emergency budget, will be allocated to the health sector this year.

Of the total, $11 billion is to be allocated to Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) and $14.3 billion to the procurement of drugs and medical supplies.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill on Wednesday during his budget speech told the National Assembly that when the new PPP/C government inherited the health ministry, basic public health programmes were neglected. “These chronic shortages, compounded with the mismanagement of the health care system, have compromised the care for thousands of Guyanese.”