The body of an 11-year-old boy was recovered from a canal close to his De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home on Friday night, hours after he went missing.

Akon Richards, of Lot 45 De Kinderen, is suspected to have drowned.

He went under while playing in the canal which separates the communities of De Kinderen and Met-en-meerzorg, around 3.45 pm on Friday. He could not swim.