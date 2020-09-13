Free UG group lobbying for waiver of facilities fees

More than one thousand persons have signed a petition undertaken by the Free University of Guyana Movement to get the University of Guyana’s facilities fees waived as a result of classes being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elson Low, the leader of the group, said the waiver of the fees is even more necessary now given the toll the pandemic has had on the most persons economically.

Current students are required to pay annual facilities fees totaling $50,000 which encompasses examination fees, the UG Students Society fee, a sports fee and a Learning Resource fee, among other things. Lab fees have been waived.