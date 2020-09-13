UG law grads to be recruited, trained to boost police prosecution – AG

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has announced a plan to improve prosecution in the magistracy through the recruitment and training of persons who have law degrees but have not yet completed law school.

Nandlall revealed the plan yesterday while giving remarks at a ceremony for the handing over of a Court Superintendent Office at the Brickdam Police Station with associated furnishings, equipment and law books as part of the Inter-American Development Bank-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) programme.

He noted that with some exceptions, since independence all criminal offences being tried in the Magistrates’ Courts have been invariably prosecuted by police ranks, who undergo certain limited training in the area of prosecution.