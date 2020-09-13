Works Ministry announces clean-up of East Bank main road -says all obstructions to be removed

The Ministry of Public Works will today begin a “clean up campaign” on the East Bank of Demerara to remove all obstructions/ encumbrances on the Main Access Road.

When contacted, Director of Public Works Geoffrey Vaughn told Sunday Stabroek that it was a “normal clean up” and added that his office is working to make sure the place is as clean as possible as fast as possible.

Asked to explain the timeline and whether these efforts were related to the expected visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vaughn declined. Pompeo is expected to be in Guyana on September 17 and 18.