Is it time for Warriors to part ways with Khan, Botha? —Hetmyer should be future skipper, no need for Green when Sinclair can do the job

It is quite surprising that Warriors nation isn’t calling for the sacking of long-time manager Omar Khan following yet another failed campaign at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Warriors had a quick but painful death against the St Lucia Zouks at the semi-final stage of this year’s event. It was quite disappointing since the Guyanese franchise was expected to get over the hump to set up a showdown with eventual winners Trinbago Knight Riders.

But how much of the blame should fall on the shoulders of the management staff, particularly Khan and overseas coach Yohan Botha? All of the blame, if you ask me.