Tour opportunity for redemption says Matthews

West Indies women’s team all-rounder, Hayley Matthews is taking the positives of a five-month down time, one being a much needed mental break.

As West Indies Women prepare to take on their English counterparts in five T20Is, in what would be the first Women’s tournament since the Women’s T20 World Cup in March due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Matthews spoke to the media recently on this down time.

“I think coming back from the World Cup we obviously had a break for a while and I think it was kind of good that everyone got that mental break and got away from the game and had a little break because we weren’t doing so well probably over the last couple of months,” she said. She admitted that the World Cup campaign was not their best outing and did not represent a true indication of the team’s ability. As such, she said, this series will provide them an avenue for redemption and show the world their worth.