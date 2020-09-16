Public works ministry allocated $34.4 billion

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill announced on Wednesday, during the presentation of the 2020 National Budget, that $34.4 billion has been allocated to his ministry.

Of the sum budgeted for the ministry, focus will be placed on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project, the Linden-to-Lethem road project, and the expansion of energy capacity.

During his presentation, Edghill stated that when the PPP/C administration was in government five years ago, a number of projects were commenced. He stated that the former APNU+AFC administration were only custodians to ensure that the projects were implemented expeditiously and efficiently however that was not the case. To this end he announced that the government has budgeted $34.4 billion for the infrastructure sector.

According to the Public Works Minister, the previous administration took projects like the CJIA expansion, restructured them and did not deliver. “Projects like the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) – a project that the APNU+AFC Government restructured to deliver a half-baked, partially rehabilitated facility rather than a brand-new airport” Edghill stated. He added that the initial plan for the airport would have seen the facility being able to land A380 airbuses while having eight boarding bridges along with new arrival and departure terminals.

In addition to that he mentioned that they had to “read the riot act” to contractors to have them complete the “substantially reduced-scoped project” while also making provisions in the budget to be able to finance several interventions needed to make the airport functional.

Road works

In relation to road works, the minister blasted the East Coast Demerara Highway expansion project which is yet to be completed and called the ribbon-cutting ceremony which was hosted, a political gimmick. To this end he noted that the new administration will complete the project and have already moved to have the unspent balances utilised to replace the acrow panel bridges between Sheriff Street and Hope Canal. “This will pave the way for the complete resurfacing of the East Coast Railway Embankment road from Sheriff Street to Enmore, and the construction of a new paved road from Golden Grove to the Hope Canal, thus providing six lanes available for commuters on this corridor”, Edghill informed.

Another road project mentioned was the Linden-to-Lethem roadway which he accused the previous administration of only managing to have designs drawn up for the project at a budget which surpassed the available funding and was unable to proceed due to indecisiveness. On that note he added that they have already commenced the remodeling of the project “to a manageable level” where the highway can be completed from Linden to Mabura Hill within the resource availability of US$150 million.

Additionally, the public works minister spoke of the Ogle-to-Diamond by-pass road which under the APNU+AFC government was designed to cost some US$208 million while the former PPP government had secured a line of credit to the tune of US$50 million for the project. “This is another project that was stuck because of indecisiveness,” he said. “Mere days in office and we have already secured an agreement to re-scope the project into phases, whereby the first phase can proceed from Ogle to Haags Bosch, including the connector at Haags Bosch to link with the East Bank Highway at Eccles” Edghill revealed, while adding that the project will be done within the current line of credit of US$50 million even as they are exploring other opportunities to secure financing for the remainder of the road.

As it relates to the new Demerara River crossing, he recalled the issues that were made known to the house previously while mentioning the concerns surrounding the manner in which a feasibility study for the bridge was conducted. To this end, he added that his ministry has re-kindled interest in the project and work is currently underway to facilitate the launching of an expression of interest (EOI) for the design, construction and financing options for a four-lane high-span bridge.

Energy

Meanwhile, Edghill told the house that some $400.6 million has been allocated for the expansion of electrification of Amerindian and hinterland communities. He stated that the programme remains high priority and some 25,000 households in the hinterland and deep riverain communities can expect an upgrade and replacement of their solar panels.

Further the public works minister acknowledged that the constant blackouts and irregular power supply must be tackled immediately as energy is key for economic growth. The minister iterated that the government is committed to providing affordable, stable and reliable energy to households and businesses through an energy mix which includes solar, hydropower and wind.

The government, he said, is seeking EOIs to engage local energy suppliers to fulfill the immediate term demand. “In the medium-to-long term, we are pursuing a path that will allow for the completion of the Amaila Falls Hydro Project and investigating and exploring all possibilities for the use of the natural gas to ensure cheaper, reliable electricity,” the public works minister disclosed. Further they are also looking into setting up “mini-hydro grid-tied systems” in Bartica and Lethem as part of energy diversification initiatives.

Meanwhile the minister also stated that the former government was unable to unlock processes to allow for the construction of an ocean-going ferry. “Since assuming office, we have secured an amicable settlement of the award dispute and have approached the Indian Government to mediate a mutually agreeable settlement so that this project can proceed,” he said.