Pompeo visit is proof of how deeply US values relationship with Guyana – Ambassador

US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch today issued the following statement on the visit last week of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The statement follows:

To the people of Guyana,

I write to you today to thank you for hosting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week. Guyanese hospitality was evident throughout this historic visit in the form of flags, billboards and friendly hellos. The visit was significant not just because Secretary Pompeo is the highest-ranking U.S. official ever to visit the “land of many waters.” Nor, was the visit significant only because Guyana is on the cusp of transformational development. It was also significant because the Secretary of State reaffirmed that when the United States shows up, we make good on our commitments. Over the past year Secretary Pompeo spoke numerous times about the importance of the U.S-Guyanese diplomatic relationship and the need for Guyana to uphold the principles of democracy and good governance, while advancing improved security and prosperity. And, his visit showed that his words are backed by action.

In fact, the visit included three important action items: 1. the launch of a Growth in the Americas initiative, in which both of our countries will work together to strengthen trade and investment, cooperate on building infrastructure, and build this country’s necessary energy and information technology backbone; 2. the enforcement of a security agreement that enables U.S and Guyanese law enforcement to embark on joint patrols to stop the movement of illegal drugs; and, 3. the commitment to US$4.5 million of new USAID assistance for youth and citizen engagement programs.

I want you, the Guyanese people, to know that this visit was not just a one-time event. I foresee many additional engagements with Guyana by high-ranking U.S. government officials as well as a variety of private sector businesses. Americans want to partner with Guyana. Why? They want to partner because Guyana demonstrated its commitment to democracy, the rule of law and strong government institutions. And, they want to partner because Guyana also prioritizes the building of a safer, more prosperous hemisphere. The visit of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands as proof of how deeply the United States values Guyana and its people – all of its people – and how we look forward to an even stronger partnership as the country moves forward.

So, I thank you again for your warmth and that renowned Guyanese hospitality. As we enter a new chapter in our already unwavering relationship, I know that this partnership will continue to deepen and grow. Thank you, Guyana!

Sincerely,

Sarah-Ann Lynch

U.S. Ambassador