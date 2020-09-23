Crime Chief wasn’t present during operation at Christopher Jones’ home -police force

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has disputed claims made by former Sports Director Christopher Jones that Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum was present during the controversial operation at his home that saw the police remove barbershop equipment and arrest him.

Jones has filed a lawsuit against the Guyana Police Force for allegedly breaching his constitutional rights to protection from arbitrary search and deprivation of property.

Blanhum is listed among the defendants in the action, through which Jones has asked the court to order the police to immediately return the seized items.