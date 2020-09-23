GRA urges taxpayers to heed Sept deadline for returns

The Guyana Revenue Authority is reminding accountants, tax preparers and the general public that the extended due date for the submission of Income Tax, Property Tax, Corporation Tax and Capital Gains Tax Returns for the Year of Assessment 2020 (Year of Income 2019) is Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

According to a GRA release yesterday, the estimated remaining Tax Due on the returns should have been paid on or before April 30, 2020. Therefore every effort should be made by taxpayers to effect payment immediately or at the time of filing so as to minimise any penalties and interest applicable for the non-payment or short-payment of the remaining taxes due for the Year of Assessment 2020 (Year of Income 2019).