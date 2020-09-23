Manickchand meets contractors

On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand met with contractors who usually do or have done work for the Ministry.

A release from the ministry yesterday said that the contractors had a number of complaints ranging from delayed payments, to what they believe was the unfair allocation of the state’s resources, to discriminatory practices at the Ministry’s departments.

The release said that the Minister committed to examining the concerns and assured that her government is committed to being transparent and open in getting the Ministry’s work done efficiently at the best price.