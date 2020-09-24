Dear Editor,

I am writing regarding the story of Anitha Qualis, a mother of four who was remanded and will be sentenced for trafficking 503 grams (17.74 ounces, a little more than 1 lb) of ganja as reported in the local media. She took responsibility and explained that she was a single mother of four and decided to try something to provide for her children. Reference is also made to the newly sworn-in attorney general saying that decriminalization of marijuana is not a priority issue for the new government.

I was always under the impression that the people of the country determine what should be the priority focus of the government. I am sure that Ms. Qualis’ family and some of the prisoners in Lusignan prison would consider this not only an issue but a life and death issue.

The street value for a pound of ganja is maximum 90,000 Guyana dollars. What are the societal harm and the cost of the damage that was caused by her trafficking? The state will spend how much dollars per year to keep her in prison? Is this cost-effective and good use of our taxpayers’ dollars? What is the economic and social cost of taking her away from her family in the time of the worse pandemic in history?

Whilst she was remanded for trafficking a little over a pound of ganja, I noted that persons accused of murder and attempted are being granted bail. This is a long-overdue criminal justice issue that needs addressing. Now.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)