Financially difficult for football to resume

President of the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Orin Ferrier has declared that it would be financially difficult especially in his jurisdiction, for the sport to resume given the economic setback suffered locally due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Ferrier in exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday, several important mechanisms would need to be put in place to ensure the safety of the players and support staff if the football was resumed locally.

He noted that while international and club football has resumed in various confederations, locally, infrastructural limitations and the lack of financial assistance from government, present a difficult proposition for the resumption of the sport.