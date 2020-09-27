APA video contest highlights indigenous resilience during COVID-19

In commemoration of Indigenous Heritage Month 2020, the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) has organised an online video competition to highlight the resilience shown by Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples during the COVID-19 pandemic.

APA’s Communications and Visibility Officer Mariah Lall said the competition was launched on September 4th under the theme, “Indigenous Peoples: Resilience that Inspires,” in keeping with this year’s theme for International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which was celebrated on August 9th.

She said the competition, which is opened to amateur Indigenous filmmakers/videographers residing in Guyana, seeks to highlight resilience shown by Indigenous Peoples in communities that have been impacted by the pandemic nationwide.