‘A’ Field water supply restored

After enduring a disruption of their water supply for around 20 days, residents of ‘A’ Field, Sophia, got relief last Saturday when they began receiving water once again.

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Public Relations Officer Leanna Bradshaw, during an interview with Stabroek News, said customers in both ‘A’ Field, Sophia and ‘B’ Field, Sophia experienced a shortage of water.

Bradshaw explained that the main well that serves both areas was not working and GWI had to redirect water to the areas from the Central Ruimveldt plant.