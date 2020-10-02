Peter Ramsaroop is new investment czar

Businessman Peter Ramsaroop is the new investment czar. His appointment was confirmed yesterday.
His title will be that of CEO of the Guyana Office of Foreign and Local Investment and Chief Investment Officer for Guyana.
Contacted yesterday for a comment on his appointment, Ramsaroop told Stabroek News “As our President, Dr. (Irfaan) Ali said in his Inauguration speech, `We want to build a Guyana that is ripe with business opportunities, humming with employment expansion and growing perennially in prosperity’.