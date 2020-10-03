Trinidadian comedian `Sprangalang’ passes away at 72

(Trinidad Guardian) Popular comedian, actor, radio talk show host and entertainer Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall is dead.

Hall, 72, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope yesterday, where he was receiving medical attention after being hospitalised last week.

Guardian Media tried reaching Hall’s wife, Natasha “Sexy Suzie” Nurse but was told she was too distraught to speak.

Hall’s former co-worker at the Talk City radio station, Gerelle Forbes, said Nurse was also not in the best of health.

“She is not well too. There is nothing to say until tomorrow, she will go deal with the paperwork,” Forbes said.

Forbes said Hall’s legacy speaks for itself.

“Sprang’s life is everything that can be said. The man gave his entire life for this country, there is nothing again you can say about him. His living was his life for us,” she said.

Several members of the cultural fraternity took to social media to pay tribute to the cultural icon after learning of his passing yesterday.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) sent out condolences to Hall’s family in a Facebook post, saying “The President, National Executive and membership of TUCO wish to express our condolences and sympathy to the family of Mr. Dennis Hall known in the entertainment world as “Sprangalang” who passed away on the evening of 2nd October, 2020 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.”

Hall was a lifetime member of TUCO, the post said.

Owner of WACK Radio, Kenny Phillips, also sent out condolences, saying, “Hall had been battling illness for a while and his wife Natasha had asked the public to pray for him earlier this week.”

Hall, who celebrated his birthday on September 30, is best known for his observational comedy, a trait that earned him spots in local film productions and commercials as well as runs in top calypso tents, including the Calypso Revue. He also dabbled in Soca Parang and had several big hits, including Bring Drinks, Grrrttt and Poppits.

Hall’s brother, playwright Tony Hall died suddenly earlier this year.