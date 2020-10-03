‘Overhaul women’s cricket’

Former West Indies skipper, Sir Clive Lloyd, is calling for a complete overhaul of the women’s division of Cricket West Indies.

During a recent conversation on the Mason and Guest radio programme, the two-time World Cup winning skipper was livid over the lackadaisical approach to the game during their T20I series against England recently.

“We need an overhaul of the situation, we have to take this thing seriously, get the right coaches, make sure if we have an academy, these girls should be attending the academy so they will learn the rudiments of the game and they have the right people teaching them how to approach batting, bowling and fielding,” Lloyd stated.