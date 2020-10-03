Neil Sampson is ready to revel in his ‘journey’

At 44, Reggae/Culture artiste Neil Sampson is just releasing his first extended play (EP) album titled ‘The Journey’, but revelling in the glory of doing so is certainly sweeter for him after the long journey he has had in getting here.

‘The Journey’ is slated for release today on 101. FM. Neil, whose stage name is ‘Ash’ explained that the name of his EP comes from the harrowing journey it took for him to get where he is today. “It was a long ride getting here; a long journey. Hope that journey is not as tough for any other artiste coming up,” he said. ‘The Journey’ was recorded and produced by three music studios, Sycamore Studio, Bomb Squad Studio, and Yah Yah Production.

There are seven songs on the EP: “Sing Guyana,” “The Right Thing,” “Rise Anthem,” “History,” “Sunshine,” “Ole Heap A Wish,” and “Hail De King”. Sampson expects “Sing Guyana” to be the hit of the album. The song details a Guyana rising from poverty to wealth as it relates to its oil find.