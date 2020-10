Diana Chapman last Friday released the video of her recent single, “Let Us Live”. The song speaks of a time when race did not divide us.

“I don’t want to die by the hands of my brother, I don’t want to die by the hands of my sister…,” she sings in the chorus.

The song was released on September 15 in response to the murders of the Henry boys. Linden, Diana’s hometown, held a peaceful protest on September 11, standing in solidarity with the parents and other relatives of the boys.