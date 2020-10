An autopsy conducted on the remains of Ronaldo Favourite, the two-year-old who succumbed more than a week ago, almost one month after he allegedly consumed milk laced with a methamphetamine, was inconclusive, according to Police Commander of Region 4(a) Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean.

McBean told Sunday Stabroek that the autopsy, which was conducted on September 28th, could not determine Favourite’s cause of death.

As a result, he said samples were taken for DNA testing.