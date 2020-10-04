Staying active is a long term investment

As you get older, you need to work out and stay active and healthy as best as possible.

The most obvious reason would be to prioritize our health. Health is undeniably wealth—that’s not up for debate.

But have you ever wondered what staying active does to our bodies and mind as we grow older? Very few people think long term when it comes to our bodies.

The fact is that weight training as we get older not only builds strength and muscle, but also builds motivation, confidence, improved blood flow, improved cardiorespiratory endurance, brain function, mobility and so much more. Cardio is also still important and should be continued for its health benefits. Interval training, which involves high intensity cardio with easier periods create the after-burner effect, pumps up the fat burn.

Ask yourself this: Wouldn’t it be nice to look better and feel better? Or even walk up two flights of stairs without panting for breath? Or dramatically reduce the chances of lifestyle diseases, such as various cancers, obesity, blood clots, and fragile bones?

It’s actually very straightforward, but it’s your choice whether you ignore healthy benefits by sitting on the chair watching Netflix or spend an hour a day improving your health and strength now and in the long term.

There’s is something uniquely beautiful and inspiring about a person who grows from their struggles and uses the lessons they learn in life to spread wisdom. To me it doesn’t matter what you went through or how far you fell, but about you being an example that shows the outside world that its possible to rise, win and succeed regardless of your age.

Health is wealth folks, don’t take it for granted. If you feel lost in the jungle of weight loss and finding a sustainable lifestyle, then do some research and choose a routine suited for your lifestyle.

Stop being afraid of what could go wrong. The truth is that most of the things you worry about, don’t happen. And of the few things that do happen, the majority of people they happen to discover they could handle them better than they would have imagined possible. This means that much of what we worry about is just our fearful mind punishing us with misconception. If we worry less and do more, everything will turn out just fine. And if it doesn’t, you just learnt a valuable lesson.