Skylarking at De Hoop temperature testing point

Dear Editor,

For the past two weeks I have noticed that the workers at the Temperature Testing Point at De Hoop, Region 5 have arrived at work around 10 am along with two police officers. They would then proceed into the little building at the side of the road and remain in there for the entire day chatting and having a good time. Lunch and snacks arrived very promptly and at the end of the day they leave without doing anything.

As a taxpayer I am very much annoyed with this situation, since our monies are being used to pay and feed these people who skylark the whole day. In addition, I do not think the Guyana Police Force could afford to have two of its members sit and waste time there also.

Yours faithfully,

Janaknauth Panchu