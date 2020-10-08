Cubana Air Disaster victims remembered at 44th anniversary commemoration

The Government of Guyana on Tuesday hosted a commemorative ceremony in observance of the 44th anniversary of the 1976 Cubana Air Disaster.

The brief ceremony was held at the Cubana Air Disas-ter Monument, located on the campus of the University of Guyana at Turkeyen.

After President Irfaan Ali’s arrival, a minute of silence was observed after which the president laid a wreath on behalf of Guyanese while Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. laid a wreath on behalf of the people of North Korea.