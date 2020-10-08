Venezuelan national died of asphyxiation – autopsy

A post-mortem examination conducted on Venezuelan national, Dimas Emilia Lezama Fermin, yesterday, revealed the cause of death as asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck, compounded by multiple blunt trauma.

Fermin, a 28-year-old cook of San Felix, Venezuela, was discovered floating in the mining pit situated behind the mining camp on October 4.

On Monday, Stabroek News reported that a miner and a dredge owner had been taken into police custody following the death of the Venezuelan national, who was working on the mining camp at ‘Big Hope’ Backdam, Region Seven, as a cook.