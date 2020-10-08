Trinidad bank teller arrested after marijuana plants seized from home

(Trinidad Express) A Penal bank teller was arrested and marijuana plants seized by officers of the Southern Division Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Penal district this morning.

Officers executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at the Clarke Road, Penal, home of a 34-year-old man.

Officers said they found50 marijuana trees in two rooms in the house.



The man, a bank teller with a commercial bank in Siparia, was arrested in connection with the finds.

The exercise was coordinated by Snr. Supt. (Ag.) Yusuf Gaffar, Supt. Nobee, Supt. Doodai, ASP Mohammed and Insp. Teeluck, all of the Southern Division.