Dear Editor,

I do think that the word ‘iconic’ does Johnny Nash justice. It takes a great step in the right direction, but falls short somehow; don’t ask me how, but there is that nagging sense that iconic is not enough for a man of this calibre. He was definitely great, and now also late, but Johnny Nash will always be around when people gather, ballads are sung, and hearts rejoice. That much ‘I can see clearly now.’

Oh! That primal scream that soared to the heavens, that brought and forever will bring great tingling with lyrics that pierced and a style so overpowering. Take your pick: ‘Don’t take away your love’ or Ole man river’ or “Get my hat, gimme my coat, I’m leaving.’” Well, he has left us this time. Yes, Johnny Nash is gone from the grand stage at the grand old age of three score and twenty years, and it seems that he has left us with one hit and memory for each of those years. Now he is on the grandest stage of all, where such celestial delights are savoured by a ready audience of knowing appreciative listeners. What was ours for a long time now belongs to the angels and saints: that croon that stretched out interminably into the rarefied realms of shrieking falsettos that took the breath away and left limp. Now that longest of breaths that thrilled so many is gone, with the reminders in wax and woof and wi-fi to lighten up our day and our world. They don’t make them like that anymore. They don’t delight like that anymore these days, where the echoes linger in the silence and through the years.

As company is parted with yet another giant from yesterday, there are ‘Tears on my pillow.’ And on that of many others, I am sure. Rest easy, Johnny. Well, done! Now sing for the seraphs and saints.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall