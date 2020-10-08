We have to get rid of the list system

Dear Editor,

I must commend the artist Desmond Alli for marking the 40th anniversary of the severely flawed 1980 constitution that has weighed down Guyanese politics like a boulder on our necks. He rightfully points out that this document is part of a winner take all system that sharpens racial tension and that it gives the executive the powers of an autocrat.

However, I would like to point out that the worst part of Guyana’s political foundation was not born in 1980. It has been with us since independence, and that is the system of party lists, which turns parliament into a rubber stamp. Imagine an election where you can vote for one local person you like to represent your area in Parliament. You could vote for the best candidate by name, knowing their capabilities for the job, regardless of their party. Ethnic voting is less likely in such an environment and democracy rings more true since the representation is far more direct. Under the current system, you have to buy the whole list from one party or the whole list from the other party. You are forced to compromise and vote for candidates you don’t like no matter what.

We need to change our constitution to a more flexible district system. This is what they have in Trinidad, Barbados, Canada and England. We need to upgrade now or be stuck in strife.

Yours faithfully,

Imam Baksh

Affiance, Essequibo