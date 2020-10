West Indies face opening conundrum - Is there room for Fletcher, King, Charles and Gayle in WI plans?

With the West Indies set to begin preparation for the 2021 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup, the big question is who will open the batting?

At the selectors’ discretion are several players, all bringing a different style and flamboyance to the side, not to mention some astonishing records.

At the heart of the discussion is the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle.