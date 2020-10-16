Prosecution closes case against Gary Best

The prosecution has closed its case in the trial of former army Chief of Staff Gary Best, who is accused of causing the death of cyclist Jude Bentley.

Attorney Nigel Hughes, who is representing Best, is now expected to make a no-case submission in response.

Hughes yesterday cross-examined a police witness, who had given evidence for the prosecution.

Magistrate Rondell Weaver adjourned the proceedings.

It is alleged that at approximately 4.31 am on February 8th, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Best drove a car, PRR 812, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Bentley, who had been going to Sheriff Street to meet a group of cyclists. Best, who was proceeding in the same direction, has alleged that the cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him and that he applied brakes and the right side of the front of his vehicle collided with the cyclist, who fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries.