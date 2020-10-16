Reconsider approach to squatting at Success

Dear Editor,

I would like to appeal to GuySuCo and the new government to reconsider their current approach in the handling of the squatting problem at Success.

More sensitivity please. Have a heart. There must be a better solution. On the continuum between the two extreme positions are numerous combinations of solutions. These people are not burning tires. Even the tire burners were treated better. But I beg that this issue be de-politicized. They got to be poor people to be squatting. Give them the benefit of the doubt. To me poverty does not belong to any party and is disowned by all. Please don’t let history judge us by our unkindness to the poor.

Yours faithfully,

Gokarran Sukhdeo