Road works in vicinity of Stabroek Market

Dear Editor,
The Ministry of Public Works, Special Projects Units will be conducting maintenance works (patching of pot holes, overlaying of deteriorated and depressed sections) and road surface marking from today, Saturday, October 24, 2020 to Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 9:00 hrs. – 17:00 hrs in the vicinity of:
* Timehri Bus Park (Lombard Street)
* Linden Bus Park (Hadfield Street)
* Stabroek Bus Park Tarmac
* West Coast Bus Park (In front T&HD Stelling)
* In front of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (Water Street)
Motorists and pedestrians are also asked to exercise caution and observe all directional signs in the area.
For more information please contact the Ministry’s Public Relations Department on 592- 227-0799 or via messenger at Ministry of Public Works.
Yours faithfully,
Krest Cummings
Senior Public Relations Officer
Ministry of Public Works