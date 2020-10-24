‘Behind the Mask’ in successful virtual launch

Designer Donna Ramsammy-James and Shape Custom Creationz last Sunday presented another splendid collection of 53 hand-designed pieces under the theme, ‘Behind the Mask’.

All of the pieces can be dressed up or down for formal or informal events.

The event, shown virtually on Facebook Live, was hosted at Century Palm Gardens, Georgetown.

The pieces are not for sale, but persons can contact Ramsammy-James through Shape Customs Creationz Facebook page to place orders.

An airing of the fashion show is slated for tomorrow on NCN.