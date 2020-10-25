Ali hails achievements of Sabga award winner Andrew Mendes

President Irfaan Ali yesterday recognised the achievements of Guyanese businessman Andrew Mendes, who was officially presented with the 2020 Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship.

Mendes is one of the four 2020 laureates named by the Trinidad and Tobago-based awards, which honours people who have made significant contributions to the areas of art, entrepreneurship, civil society and science.

“Please allow me to recognise and celebrate Andrew for his tremendous contribution to Guyana, for the upliftment of so many lives and the fulfilment of your social responsibility in all that you do in growing your company,” Ali was quoted as saying by the Office of the President (OP) at a special ceremony for the handing over of the award at State House yesterday afternoon.