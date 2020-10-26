Toilets at most ministries and public places are dirty

Dear Editor,

My reason for writing you is to call your attention to a few things that are bothering me since I returned home.

Firstly, the toilets at most Ministries, offices and other public places are nasty. The reason why I voice my disgust is because when you look at the workers at these places, they are all well dressed and smell well. Also one is forced to use the toilets because of the hours one has to wait to have the simplest task done. Is it that the cleaners at these facilities are not provided with the necessary equipment to clean the restrooms or they are not properly trained to clean and keep these facilities clean throughout the day or they do not know the importance of clean restrooms? In most of these restrooms there is no toilet paper, hand soap, driers nor paper towels to use after using the toilet.

Secondly, I would like to call your attention to those sinks and taps placed all over the place. These receptacles are not cleaned often enough. In addition to that, most of them are inappropriate for the Covid-19 Pandemic. Two places that are good examples for hand sanitising are the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Giftland Mall.

Thirdly, I had to be seen by a dermatologist because of those things various institutions are spraying on your hands.

What is really happening in my beautiful country?

Yours faithfully,

Veronica Shanks