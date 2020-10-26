Matthews opens Big Bash with first-ball “duck”

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct 25, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews made a wretched start to the Women’s Big Bash League season when she was dismissed for a first-ball “duck” as her Hobart Hurricanes went down by eight wickets to Adelaide Strikers here yesterday.

Playing on the opening day of the campaign at Hurstville Oval, Hurricanes were dismissed for 84 off 16.3 overs and Strikers easily overhauled their paltry target with six overs remaining.

Sent in, Hurricanes got a top score of 28 from Naomi Stalenberg but South African Chloe Tryon, batting at number seven, was the only other batsman to show any enterprise with 20.

The Tasmanian franchise suffered a miserable start, losing New Zealander Rachel Priest to the first ball of the contest, bowled by fast bowler Megan Schutt (2-14) and Matthews to the very next delivery in identical fashion.

When the other new ball seamer, 17-year-old Darcie Brown (3-13), bowled Nicola Carey in the next over for one, Hurricanes were tottering on seven for three.

But Stalenberg struck four fours and a six in a 28-ball knock, inspiring a 37-run, third wicket stand with Corinne Hall (15) to temporarily revive the innings before the final collapse ensued.

In reply, Strikers – without West Indies Test captain Stafanie Taylor who is still undergoing quarantine – were powered by Laura Wolvaardt who carved out a handsome unbeaten 51 off 42 deliveries.

Seamer Belinda Vakarewa bowled Annie O’Neil for two with the sixth delivery of the run chase but Wolvaardt punched eight fours to dominate a 51-run stand with opener Dahlia McGrath (18) before adding a further 29 with Bridget Patterson (six not out) in an unbroken third wicket stand.

Matthews went wicket-less from two overs of off-spinner which cost 11 runs.