Reassessing relations with a post-Brexit Britain

By mid-November, the outcome of the saga of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU) will be known.

After days of brinkmanship and political posturing, the signs are that an agreement may be achievable and that both London and Brussels are preparing the ground for an eleventh-hour deal.

Although the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, declared a little over a week ago that he was all but walking away, the European Commission and the UK’s lead negotiators subsequently said that ‘the next and final phase of negotiations’ on outstanding issues has begun, and a small joint group working on a consolidated draft legal text has been established.