Moruca miner says was shot after asking for music to be turned down

A 35-year-old miner was on Sunday air-dashed to the city, hours after he was shot while visiting a shop in Ianna Landing, North West District (NWD).

The injured man has been identified by the police as Paul Bacchus, a resident of Moruca, Region One.

He was shot once in his leg and his currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). Bacchus is also in isolation for COVID-19.

Bacchus told the police that around 6.30 pm on Saturday, he went to the shop to call his relatives.

At the time, he said a number of other persons were consuming alcohol and playing loud music.

In an effort to make the call, Bacchus said that he asked the persons in question to turn down the music but they refused and reportedly began to verbally abuse him.

Bacchus further told the police that he left to use the washroom and during the process he heard a loud explosion which sounded like a gunshot.

He said he attempted to run and later realised that he had been shot. Bacchus subsequently fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

Upon regaining consciousness, he found that he was at a friend’s place at Barama River, NWD and he learnt that his employer had arranged a flight for him to the city.

Around 3.45 pm, Bacchus was taken to the GPH, where he was admitted as a patient.

The police have since launched an investigation into the incident.