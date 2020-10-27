Politicians show lack of a moral obligation to the State

Dear Editor,

Having availed myself of the opportunity to discuss our country with citizens of several groupings, the major question posed, is what do we do to advance Guyana?

What are the elements to be put in place so that our new-found oil resources will be a bounty and not a burden?

From available evidence, every side of our political divide seems to lack the wisdom to recognize that unless they find a modus vivendi for unity or as I argued, some form of a National Front Government, our resources will be exploited and the major beneficiaries of the creator’s goodness will not benefit this and succeeding generations.

This has been the history of colonial British Guiana.

A pre-requisite is an available educational system which emphasizes the significance of our shared experiences. Of course, to complement Science, Technology and the Arts.

In a discussion with a fellow compatriot, Malcolm De Freitas, he put it succinctly that the majority of our leaders and those led, lack a moral obligation to the State.

Listen carefully to our politicians and their actions. This dearth of a moral obligation is a debilitating factor.

The question is what needs to be done to correct this malady?

For me, it is to put in place an

educational system which explains our history, identifying mis-steps that went before and the vision for a glorious Guyana to be shared by one and all.

Secondly, a new introduction of cultural activities, which produce a passion and pride to be Guyanese and to think Guyanese at all times.

This by itself, is a monumental task and our history must avoid political party declarations.

Next, the re-introduction of a retooled National Service as a support to our educational institutions., which earlier had started to produce this fondness, if not reverence for land, rivers and waterways and their potential for production and generation of wealth.

In my book “Pain to Peace,’ I repeat this from the Preface – “Emerson many years ago observed that, ‘man is explicable by nothing less than all his history.’”

People of every generation continue to argue about the significance and relevance of history.

We have heard cynics suggest that history is merely to satisfy the curiosity of the authors and investigators. Yet others claim it is only to reminisce. However, they all agree that it is important and can be exciting, revealing and instructive.

I believe that history, if properly used and understood is a powerful weapon in the armoury of a people.

I conclude with this Sumer Legend, “What became of the Black people of Sumer?” The traveler asked the old man, for ancient records show that the people of Sumer were black.

“What happened to them?”

“Ah, the old man sighed, they lost their history – so they died.”

Yours faithfully,

Hamilton Green