Camp St prison not an investment in Guyana’s future

Dear Editor,

I am flummoxed at discussions regarding rebuilding the penitentiary located at Camp Street in Georgetown. This prison is a constant blight to the area which has experienced urban renewal. For this reason, the prime property on which this derelict sits should be better utilized. I proposed a campus for the advancement of information technology.

The Camp Street prison is not an investment in Guyana’s future when compared to producing generations of computer and software engineers. The net return on investment would be much larger even than that of oil and gas.

It is a no-brainer: spend monies educating law-abiding Guyanese or feed and house criminal offenders. There is no place in contemporary Georgetown for the Camp Street prison, not even for air-conditioned shipping containers.

Yours faithfully,

Keith Bernard