GGDMA condemns illegal mining at Iwokrama

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has voiced its condemnation of illegal mining in the protected Iwokrama forest and its environs.

The body made its position known yesterday following the most recent report from the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development, which has moved to offer a reward for information that it can use for prosecution due to continued incursions by miners.

“The GGDMA calls on the relevant authorities to root out these illegal miners. No effort must be spared, and all resources of the enforcement agencies must be brought to bear against those who encroach and disturb areas that are protected, restricted and outside of the mining zone,” the GGDMA said in a statement.