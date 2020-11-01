PhotosAgriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha inspecting a sample of Guyana’s newest rice varietyBy Stabroek News November 1, 2020 Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha inspecting a sample of Guyana’s newest rice variety, the GRAND 16, which was launched yesterday at the Burma Rice Research Station in Mahaicony. The Agriculture Ministry said the variety, which has the potential to produce up to 60 bags per acre, an equivalent to an average of nine tonnes per hectare, has demonstrated several qualities that have been desired by rice farmers for a number of years and takes only 110 days to reach its maturity stage. (Agriculture Ministry photo)Comments
