Region Five, labour officials mull training opportunities

Technical Officers attached to the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training paid a courtesy call on Region Five’s newly elected Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal and Regional Executive Officer (REO), Geneveive Blackman to discuss training opportunities.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that during the meeting at the Regional Democratic Council office, the discussions covered the provision of a wide range of training for people in the region, particularly in agro- processing and domestic skill courses.