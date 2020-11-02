President scouts locations for four-lane highway to Parika

President Irfaan Ali (gesturing at right) says that Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) is set to witness unprecedented transformation with the construction of a four-lane highway from the new Demerara Harbour Bridge’s proposed location to Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

A release from the Office of the President said that Ali made the announcement on Saturday during a site visit to the possible alignment of the road. His team made stops at several locations from Canal No.1 Polder, West Bank Demerara to De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara.

The site allocated for the new road would be graded within a month and a special team is expected to work on the plans for the project, which should be completed by the end of April 2021, the release said. (Office of the President photo)