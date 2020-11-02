Fitness in focus for Lloyd

West Indies legend Clive Lloyd believes fitness is an area West Indies should improve on as they prepare to head into their series against New Zealand.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme lately, the two-time World Cup-winning captain noted “I am not sure the fitness side of our cricket is right.”

Lloyd explained, “I think they need to get fitter because you notice if you drop five, six catches in a Test series, you’re going to lose it. There’s no doubt about this. People make up, you give a guy a chance or two in a Test match, if he is a good enough player, he’ll get a hundred and some get big hundreds so if we’re dropping eight or 10 catches, you’re behind the eight ball all the time.”