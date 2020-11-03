Mayor defends allowing motion to fill City Hall vacancies

Mayor Ubraj Narine has defended his decision last week to allow a motion for the City Council to proceed to fill several vacancies without the needed approval of the Local Government Commission (LGC).

Councillor Patricia Chase-Green, who is Narine’s predecessor, voiced her disapproval about the decision in a letter to this newspaper, where she pointed out that the motion was improperly placed before the Council and that it sought to usurp the authority of the LGC while embroiling officers in an illegality. It was passed by a majority.

Asked to respond to Chase-Green’s arguments, Narine did not address her concerns but instead stated that while she has her view, the administrator is to follow whatever decision the council makes. He also charged that Chase-Green is in no position to point fingers at the Council due to what occurred while she was at the helm of the council.