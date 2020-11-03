Stay of proceedings against DCB elections must be lifted —for full restoration of CAA says attorney Arudranauth Gossai

Following the decision of the Court of Appeal to discharge the order which had suspended certain parts of the Cricket Administration Act (CAA), which essentially paved the way for elections of the Demerara and the Guyana Cricket Boards, Attorney-at-law Arudranauth Gossai yesterday told Stabroek Sport that further action by the Court is needed to initiate the process.

Gossai represents the interest of a number of cricket stakeholders who are eager to resolve the impasse here.

Initially, a stay of proceedings was granted to prevent the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) from holding its elections and so, the Court of Appeal now has to decide whether to lift that stay.