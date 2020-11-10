Harmon should clamour for constitutional reform

Dear Editor,

I refer to Stabroek News’ article dated 8/11/2020, `Nothing less than Walrond’s resignation acceptable – Harmon’. Instead of the Opposition Leader demanding Ms. Oneidge Walrond’s resignation as a minister and Member of Parliament, he should be clamouring for constitutional reform.

The 1980 Constitution from the outset was a fraudulent document fashioned by dictatorship to suit self-serving politicians and who go on record to defend it; as saying nothing is wrong with the constitution and it’s the most sophisticated of its kind in the Caribbean.

Stop putting the cart before the horse!

As seen in Chile recently (25/10/2020) where citizens voted via referendum for a new constitution to end the chapter of dictatorship in that country – Guyana should do likewise, as nothing less than a new constitution or a complete overhaul of the 1980 Constitution is acceptable.

Yours faithfully,

Paul Ramrattan