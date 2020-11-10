Dear Editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to ask Mr Lenox Shuman of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) to not become subsumed (as in absorbed) by the PPP/C Government.

Mr Shuman needs to remain independent and be more visible if the LJP is to win the next General Elections due by 2025.

Guyana has had a Chinese Guyanese as President, African Guyanese President, Indian Guyanese President, Caucasian President, woman President, men Presi-dents, relatively young President and elder Presidents.

Isn’t it about time Guyanese vote for an Amerindian President?

I say as a PPP/C supporter, support Lenox Shuman of the LJP as President in the next General Election. Or, Guyanese will be getting same-same from the PPP and PNC.

How can I support the PPP/C and want the LJP to win Guyanese may ask?

It’s a fair question. It is because the PPP has not rebuilt itself over the last five years. We seem to be getting the same old faces in Guyanese politics governing the same old way.

Time for radical change to move Guyana forward. We have the money now (as in the oil money) so what we need now is progressive thinkers in Government to unite our divided country.

Yours faithfully,

Sean Ori